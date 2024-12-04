News & Insights

Funding Circle Boosts Reserves with Capital Reduction

December 04, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has successfully completed a capital reduction, approved by both shareholders and the High Court of Justice, which will generate additional distributable reserves of approximately £293 million. This financial maneuver does not alter the number of shares issued nor involve any capital distribution, but it positions the company for future strategic flexibility. Investors in Funding Circle, the UK’s top SME lending platform, might find this development noteworthy as it enhances the company’s financial reserves.

