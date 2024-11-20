Full Truck Alliance reports Q3 EPS RMB 1.17 vs. RMB 0.78 last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 3.03B vs. RMB 2.26B last year. Average shipper MAUs in the third quarter reached 2.84M. Peter Hui Zhang, founder, chairman and CEO of FTA, commented, “We are pleased to report robust growth in our user base, matching efficiency, freight orders, revenue and profit in the third quarter. This performance was underpinned by our commitment to driving digital and intelligent logistics transformation, which enables shippers to improve cost efficiency, while enabling truckers to secure more orders, maximize vehicle productivity and increase their earnings. In addition, we successfully revitalized the Yunmanman brand during the quarter and enhanced the dual membership program for truckers and shippers, further boosting user engagement and loyalty. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, we will continue to strengthen our digital and intelligent product innovations to deliver even greater value to our users and society.”

