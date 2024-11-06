Full House Resorts Sees Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

Full House Resorts ( (FLL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Full House Resorts presented to its investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc. operates gaming facilities across the United States, including casinos and hotels, with a focus on both permanent and temporary venues. In its latest earnings report, Full House Resorts highlighted a significant increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by the opening of Chamonix Casino Hotel and continued growth at American Place Casino. The company reported a consolidated revenue of $75.7 million, up from $71.5 million in the same quarter last year, although it faced a net loss of $8.5 million. Key highlights include a 17.7% revenue increase at American Place Casino and a 115% boost in gaming revenues at their Colorado operations. The recent grand opening of Chamonix Casino Hotel and the planned sale of Stockman’s Casino for $9.2 million were also noteworthy. Despite the current challenges, Full House Resorts remains optimistic about its future, citing growth potential at American Place and the recently opened Chamonix. The company plans to initiate a marketing campaign to enhance awareness of Chamonix and is hopeful about resolving pending litigation related to the American Place facility.

