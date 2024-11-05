Full Circle Lithium’s FCL-X™ Revolutionizes EV Fire Safety

Full Circle Lithium Corp (TSE:FCLI) has released an update.

Full Circle Lithium Corp’s innovative firefighting agent, FCL-X™, has achieved a breakthrough by quickly extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires in electric vehicles. The successful demonstrations, conducted in front of industry experts, highlight the potential of FCL-X™ to revolutionize fire safety in the EV sector.

