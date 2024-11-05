News & Insights

Fulcrum Metals Advances Gold Tailings Projects in Canada

November 05, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Fulcrum Metals Plc (GB:FMET) has released an update.

Fulcrum Metals Plc has reported promising assay results from their Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite gold tailings projects in Ontario, Canada, revealing notable surface-level gold, silver, and tellurium content. The company is advancing its exploration efforts, utilizing innovative extraction technologies, and is supported by positive stakeholder engagement. These developments position Fulcrum as a key player in the reprocessing of historic mining tailings, potentially unlocking significant mineral value.

