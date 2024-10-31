Fujitec Prevails in Board Resolution Lawsuit

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (JP:6406) has released an update.

Fujitec Co., Ltd. has successfully defended against a lawsuit filed by shareholder Takakazu Uchiyama, as the Otsu District Court dismissed his claims challenging the validity of board resolutions. The court’s decision supports Fujitec’s recent governance actions, including board member appointments and the dismissal of Uchiyama from his chairman role. This judgment is not expected to impact the company’s financial results.

