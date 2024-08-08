FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) net income of ¥60.7 billion compared with ¥54.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of ¥749 billion increased 13.4% year over year. The uptick was primarily driven by strong sales in Imaging, Semiconductor Materials and Medical Systems, along with favorable exchange rates.

Segment Details



In June 2024, the company established the Advanced Functional Materials division by integrating its display materials, industrial products and fine chemicals businesses.



In the fiscal first quarter, Healthcare segment revenues came in at ¥229.2 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 12.6% year over year to ¥157.7 billion. Robust sales of endoscopes and CT/MRI systems were the primary drivers. Bio CDMO revenues were up 15.2% to ¥47.1 billion. Life sciences revenues were ¥24.4 billion, down 5.7% year over year.



In the Electronics segment, revenues amounted to ¥109.1 billion, up 37.9% year over year. Electronic Materials revenues rose 53.6% year over year to ¥62.3 billion, driven by the semiconductor market recovery fueled by innovative applications and contributions from the semiconductor process chemicals business acquired from Entegris in October 2023. Advanced Functional Materials revenues soared 21.4% to ¥46.8 billion.



The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥280 billion, jumping 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues increased 0.7% and Business solutions revenues moved up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.



The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥130.7 billion, up 24.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 17.8% and 33.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. This growth was driven by strong sales of instax instant photo systems along with steady sales of digital cameras.



Operating Details



In the fiscal first quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 19.5% to ¥206 billion. Research and development jumped 4.4% to ¥40.3 billion.



Operating income increased 19.1% year over year to ¥62.2 billion owing to robust sales in electronics and imaging, along with favorable exchange rates that offset the impact of higher one-time costs in healthcare.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were ¥195.3 billion, up from ¥179.7 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Total debt was ¥580.6 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with ¥502.8 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



FUJIFILM is planning an annual dividend of ¥60 per share, marking the 15th consecutive year of increase.



Guidance Revised



FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥3,150 billion for fiscal 2024, indicating growth of 6.4% year over year. The operating income is projected to be ¥315 billion, suggesting 13.8% growth. Net income is expected to increase 2.7% year over year to ¥250 billion.



Zacks Rank



Currently, FUJIFILM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



