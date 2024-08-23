FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) New Instax Mini Link 3 Enhances Instant Images

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY recently announced that the newest addition to its popular instax series - the instax mini Link 3 (Link 3) - is set to officially release in Japan on Sep 5, 2024.



The new model continues the legacy of the instax mini Link series, which has been embraced by users worldwide for its ability to instantly print digital photos from smartphones on card-sized instax film. The new Link 3 encompasses innovative features like instax AiR Studio and Click to Collage, enhancing both small and large group photo experiences.



The instax AiR Studio function allows users to incorporate three-dimensional augmented reality (AR) effects into their photos. Users can use the dedicated app to add three-dimensional AR elements to their photos, creating unique and immersive compositions. The Click to Collage function allows users to create collage prints from a series of photos.



To complement the launch of the mini Link 3, Fujifilm is also releasing a new mini-format film called “SPRINKLES.” Inspired by the colorful sugar sprinkles used in one of the AR effects in instax AiR Studio, this new film adds an extra layer of fun to the photography experience.



In addition to the launch of Link 3, Fujifilm has updated its popular instaxUP! smartphone app, which is designed to enhance the instax experience by allowing users to scan and save their instax prints digitally. The latest version now includes a new feature called instax Days, which lets users create personalized calendars using their instax photos. With instax Days, users can add event names, dates and other details to their prints.

The success of the mini Link series has led to the expansion of the instax lineup, including the introduction of the instax Link WIDE, which supports wide-format film, and the instax SQUARE Link, designed for square-format prints.



Based in Tokyo, Japan, Fujifilm boasts an augmented presence across a wide array of businesses like imaging (photoimaging, optics), healthcare and materials (high-performance materials, graphic systems/inkjet, recording media) solutions. It primarily reports operations under four divisions - Imaging Solutions, Healthcare, Materials and Business Innovation Solutions.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues climbed 13.4% year over year to ¥749 billion, powered by robust momentum across Imaging, Semiconductor Materials and Medical Systems, further cushioned by favorable forex impacts. The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues gained 24.2% year over year to ¥130.7 billion. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 17.8% and 33.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively, driven by strong sales of instax instant photo systems along with robust sales of digital cameras.



For fiscal 2024, it expects revenues of ¥3,150 billion, suggesting growth of 6.4% year over year.



At present, FUJIY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of FUJIY have gained 30.7% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 3.7% in the past year.



