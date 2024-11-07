FUJIFILM Holdings Q2 Profit Down, Operating Income Edges Up; Confirms FY24 Outlook; Stock Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK) Thursday reported second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of 49.6 billion Japanese yen, down 16.2 percent from last year's 59.1 billion yen, due to an increase in non-operating expenses.

Operating income, however, edged up 0.1 percent to 73.4 billion yen from 73.3 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter grew 5.2 percent to 765.7 billion yen from 727.7 billion yen last year, mainly due to strong sales in the Electronics and the Imaging.

Looking ahead, for fiscal year 2024, the company continues to project attributable net income of 250 billion yen, operating income of 315 billion yen, and revenues of 3.15 trillion yen.

Further, the company announced that annual dividend is planned to be 60 yen per share.

In Japan, FUJIFILM shares were losing around 3.1 percent to trade at 3,524 yen.

