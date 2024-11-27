Fuji Oil Reports Sales Growth Amid Financial Challenges

Fuji Oil Company. Limited (JP:5017) has released an update.

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. reported a significant rise in net sales by 33.6% for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite the increase in sales, the company faced operating and ordinary losses, attributing to a challenging financial position. The forecast for the full fiscal year indicates a continued struggle with projected losses, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments.

