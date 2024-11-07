FuelCell announces 1-for-30 reverse stock split

FuelCell (FCEL) Energy announced that a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock will become effective at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on November 8, 2024, and that trading of the Company’s common stock on a post-split basis on The Nasdaq Global Market is expected to begin on November 11, 2024.

