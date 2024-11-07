Fu Yu Corporation’s Revenue Soars Amid Profit Turnaround

Fu Yu Corporation Limited (SG:F13) has released an update.

Fu Yu Corporation Limited reported a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 55.2% revenue increase to S$162 million and an operating profit of S$0.8 million, reversing the previous year’s loss. The growth was driven by robust sales in its manufacturing and supply chain solutions divisions. Despite a net loss, the company’s strong cash position highlights its resilience in a challenging market environment.

