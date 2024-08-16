FTSE 100 Pick: Lloyds Shares Offer a 5% Dividend Yield

The FTSE 100-listed Lloyds Banking Group PLC (GB:LLOY) offers a dividend yield of nearly 5%, making it an attractive choice for income investors. As one of the UK’s longest-established banks, Lloyds’ shares are highly regarded on the FTSE 100 index.

In terms of its share price growth, the stock has performed well in 2024, with a year-to-date gain of 22%. This highlights the increased optimism in the UK economy and a positive shift in sentiment towards banking stocks.

Moving forward, analysts remain moderately bullish on the stock.

What Is the Next Lloyds Dividend in 2024?

The upcoming Lloyds dividend is an interim payment of 1.06p per share for 2024, scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2024. This represents a 15% increase compared to the previous year’s interim payment.

Before this, Lloyds paid its final dividend for 2023, which was 1.84p per share, on May 21. This brought the total dividend for 2023 to 2.76p per share, marking a 15% increase from the previous year’s 2.4p per share.

Lloyds H1 2024 Results Snapshot

In July, Lloyds declared its H1 results for 2024. The bank’s statutory pre-tax profits fell by 14% year-over-year to £3.3 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus estimate of £3.21 billion. The decrease was driven by a 7% rise in operating costs, totaling £4.7 billion, due to inflation, strategic investments, and expected severance expenses.

Despite the drop in profits, the bank increased its interim dividend, adhering to its progressive dividend policy and highlighting strong capital generation. It also remains confident in achieving its full-year financial guidance.

Are Lloyds Shares a Good Buy Now?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, LLOY stock has received a Moderate Buy rating based on 10 recommendations, four of which are Buy. The Lloyds share price prediction is 62.67p, which shows a positive change of 7.09% in the share price.

