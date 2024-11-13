FTSE 100 Modestly Higher Ahead Of US CPI Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of October U.S. CPI data later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,051 after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday.

Miners traded higher, with Glencore and Antofagasta climbing 1-2 percent.

Smiths Group shares jumped more than 14 percent after the engineering group resumed and increased its share buyback program.

Babcock International soared 10 percent as the weapons maker reported a sharp jump in half-year profits and backed FY25 expectations.

Credit data firm Experian dropped 1.4 percent after pretax profit fell six percent in the first half.

Flutter Entertainment, a leading operator in the online sports betting and iGaming industry, climbed 4.4 percent after reporting robust third-quarter results.

