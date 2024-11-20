FS KKR Capital Completes $600M Public Offering Successfully

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
FS KKR Capital ( (FSK) ) has provided an update.
FS KKR Capital Corp. has successfully completed a $600 million public offering of 6.125% unsecured notes due 2030, with the proceeds intended for general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move highlights FSK’s focus on providing customized credit solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, while maintaining a strong partnership with FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, a joint venture between FS Investments and KKR Credit. The offering was managed by a consortium of leading financial institutions, underscoring the firm’s robust market position.
