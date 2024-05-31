News & Insights

FRP Advisory Group Announces Share Details

May 31, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

FRP Advisory Group plc, a prominent UK business advisory firm, has announced that 253,687,592 ordinary shares are currently issued and in circulation, each with one vote, and there are no shares held in treasury. Shareholders can use this total as a reference for disclosure requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The company specializes in a wide array of advisory services, including restructuring, corporate finance, debt advisory, forensic services, and financial advisory.

