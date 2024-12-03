Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rolls Out Red Carpet with First-Class Seating

Give Frontier Airlines (ULCC) credit; it is prepared to make a pivot when something is not working. To that end, the budget airline is taking a step up to go after the well-heeled traveler, and offering first-class seating. Investors, however, cried foul and sent shares down nearly 6% on the news.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frontier is aggressively pursuing the high-end traveler, and redoing its airplanes accordingly. Its Airbus (EADSY) aircraft will now feature two rows of first-class seats and will also offer an array of new perks for travelers. The move is expected to mean a brisk jump in revenue. CEO Barry Biffle looks for over $250 million in revenue in 2026 as a result, and double that in 2028.

So what perks will be coming for high-dollar travelers? First, more room; the three-by-three economy seats will now be two-by-two first-class seats. Second, the loyalty program will get retooled, giving gold members and better complimentary seat upgrades as well as free companion tickets for the platinum-grade traveler. Seating upgrades and waived baggage fees are also on offer.

Upseller’s Banquet

In a move that is sure to do no good for in-flight anxiety, reports also noted that Frontier is offering incentives for workers to charge customers for bags and seats on flights. Reports claim that Frontier and fellow low-cost airline Spirit (SAVEQ) shelled out $26 million to employees who charged the fees.

There was even a price list. Since 2022, Frontier offered $10 for each carry-on bag purchased at the gate, $3 for carry-on bags purchased at the ticket counter, and $3 for selling a seat with extra legroom.

Is Frontier Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on ULCC stock based on one Buy, six Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 30.02% rally in its share price over the past year, the average ULCC price target of $4.96 per share implies 14.48% downside risk.

See more ULCC analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.