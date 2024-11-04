News & Insights

Frontdoor backs FY24 revenue view to $1.83B, consensus $1.84B

November 04, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $390M from $430M. Backs FY24 capital expenditures $40M. “Frontdoor’s (FTDR) financial position has never been stronger,” said Chief Financial Officer Jessica Ross. “We delivered another exceptional Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA beat, increased our full-year outlook, generated a record amount of cash and remain focused on share repurchases. We are making the right investments in the business to drive future growth and we look forward to sharing more details at our investor day on February 27, 2025.”

