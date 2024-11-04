Freshpet reports Q3 EPS 24c, consensus 11c

Reports Q3 revenue $253.4M, consensus $248.21M. “Our Q3 results demonstrate the strength and consistency of both net sales and profitability growth we have been striving to deliver. We delivered our 25th consecutive quarter of greater than25% year on year net sales growth and matched that with a very strong operating performance. This further strengthens our confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our 2027 goals,” commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s (FRPT) CEO.

