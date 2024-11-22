Frequency Exchange Welcomes Cam Neely to Advisory Board

Frequency Exchange Corp (TSE:FREQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frequency Exchange Corp. welcomes former NHL star and current Boston Bruins President, Cam Neely, to its Advisory Board as the company aims to expand its market presence. Neely’s strategic insights and experience in both sports and business are expected to bolster the company’s efforts to promote its NIKKI Wellness Technology in the U.S. and Canada.

For further insights into TSE:FREQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.