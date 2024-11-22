Frequency Exchange Welcomes Cam Neely to Advisory Board

News & Insights

Frequency Exchange Corp (TSE:FREQ) has released an update.

Frequency Exchange Corp. welcomes former NHL star and current Boston Bruins President, Cam Neely, to its Advisory Board as the company aims to expand its market presence. Neely’s strategic insights and experience in both sports and business are expected to bolster the company’s efforts to promote its NIKKI Wellness Technology in the U.S. and Canada.

