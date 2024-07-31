French Stocks: L’Oréal Sales Growth Hit by China Weakness

France-based L’Oréal S.A. (FR:OR) reported a sales growth of 7.3% on a like-for-like basis, reaching €22.12 billion in the first six months of 2024. For the second quarter, L’Oréal reported a 5.3% increase in its sales to €10.88 billion. However, this marked a slowdown from the 9% growth recorded in the first quarter. The deceleration was mainly attributed to weakness in the Beauty segment in China. L’Oreal shares gained nearly 2% as of writing, as investors cheered the company’s growth outside China.

Based in France, L’Oréal is a global cosmetic brand that offers a wide range of makeup, haircare, and skincare products.

China Weakness Weighs on L’Oréal

In the second quarter, L’Oréal recorded a 2.4% decline in like-for-like sales in North Asia, predominantly in mainland China. This decline followed a 1.1% drop in the first quarter sales. However, it was offset by the company’s favourable performance in other regions. North America saw a 3.4% increase in sales, compared to a 12.3% growth in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, sales from Europe grew 9.7% compared to 12.6% in the previous quarter.

Among L’Oréal’s divisions, growth was led by its Dermatological Beauty segment, which witnessed a like-for-like sales increase of 10.8% in the second quarter. This was followed by the Consumer Products division at 6.7% growth.

Additionally, the company’s operating profit rose by 8.0% year-over-year to €4.6 billion in the first half. This represented a margin of 20.8%, up by 10 basis points compared to the first half of the previous year.

Is L’Oréal Stock a Buy?

Following the first-half results, analysts gave mixed opinions on LOR stock. L’Oréal stock received two Hold, one Buy, and one Sell rating on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst Molly Wylenzek, who maintained a Sell rating, stated that regional weakness would remain a concern for the company. She also noted that, although operating margins increased, there was a notable decrease in advertising and promotion spending. This might affect future sales.

Overall, OR stock has received a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, backed by 11 recommendations from analysts. The L’Oréal share price forecast is €443.90, which is 11.6% above the current trading levels.

See more OR analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.