News & Insights

Stocks

Frasers Property and Sekisui House Revamp Robertson Quay

November 17, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frasers Property (SG:TQ5) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frasers Property and Sekisui House are set to transform Robertson Walk and Fraser Place Robertson Walk into a vibrant waterfront lifestyle hub featuring 348 luxury residential units and diverse dining and entertainment options. This redevelopment aims to rejuvenate the Robertson Quay area in Singapore’s District 9, aligning with government plans to enhance the Singapore River precinct. The strategic location offers stunning river views and convenient access to key areas, promising a sophisticated living experience.

For further insights into SG:TQ5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSRPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.