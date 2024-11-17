Frasers Property and Sekisui House Revamp Robertson Quay

Frasers Property (SG:TQ5) has released an update.

Frasers Property and Sekisui House are set to transform Robertson Walk and Fraser Place Robertson Walk into a vibrant waterfront lifestyle hub featuring 348 luxury residential units and diverse dining and entertainment options. This redevelopment aims to rejuvenate the Robertson Quay area in Singapore’s District 9, aligning with government plans to enhance the Singapore River precinct. The strategic location offers stunning river views and convenient access to key areas, promising a sophisticated living experience.

