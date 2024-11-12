Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Earns ‘BBB+’ Rating

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SG:BUOU) has released an update.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has been assigned a ‘BBB+’ rating with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings, reflecting confidence in the trust’s financial stability. This rating extends to their SGD175 million and SGD150 million unsecured notes, signaling a robust credit profile in the real estate investment sector.

