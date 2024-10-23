Frasers Group Withdraws Offer for Mulberry Amid Concerns

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.

Frasers Group has decided not to pursue an offer for Mulberry Group after the latter’s board rejected its revised cash proposal, citing governance concerns and a lack of a commercial plan at Mulberry. Despite ending the offer period, Frasers continues to support Mulberry and seeks more engagement with the company’s board, given its significant 37% shareholding. Frasers remains open to future opportunities to collaborate under certain conditions.

