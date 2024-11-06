Franco-Nevada lowers total 2024 GEO ouput outlook to 445K-$460K from 480K-540K

The company states: “We benefited from record gold prices in the first nine months of 2024, with revenue exceeding our initial expectations. Our full-year revenue for 2024 is expected to be between $1,050 million and $1,150 million. However, lower than expected gold production at Candelaria and slower ramp-ups at our newly contributing mines have resulted in fewer Precious Metal GEOs than originally anticipated. In addition, record gold prices in the current year have impacted the conversion of our non-gold revenue into GEOs.”

