Franchetti S.p.A. Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Franchetti S.p.A. has signed an agreement to acquire Matildi+Partners S.r.l., expanding its expertise in structural design and maintenance of bridges and viaducts. This acquisition aligns with Franchetti’s growth strategy to enhance its engineering and technological services, leveraging Matildi’s specialized skills in steel structure design. The integration promises substantial synergies, reinforcing Franchetti’s market position both in Italy and internationally.

