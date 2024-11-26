News & Insights

Stocks

Franchetti S.p.A. Expands with Strategic Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Franchetti S.P.A. (IT:FCH) has released an update.

Franchetti S.p.A. has signed an agreement to acquire Matildi+Partners S.r.l., expanding its expertise in structural design and maintenance of bridges and viaducts. This acquisition aligns with Franchetti’s growth strategy to enhance its engineering and technological services, leveraging Matildi’s specialized skills in steel structure design. The integration promises substantial synergies, reinforcing Franchetti’s market position both in Italy and internationally.

