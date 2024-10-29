News & Insights

FPX Nickel Expands Holdings in BC Projects

October 29, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

October 29, 2024

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) has released an update.

FPX Nickel has significantly expanded its land holdings at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in British Columbia, nearly doubling its mineral claims to enhance the development of its Baptiste Nickel Project. This expansion, achieved through staking and acquisition, aims to provide FPX Nickel with greater geological potential and development flexibility.

