News & Insights

Stocks

FP Partner Expands with Strategic Acquisition in Japan

December 06, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FP Partner, Inc. (JP:7388) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FP Partner Inc. has announced a strategic acquisition agreement with Anshin Plaza Co. to transfer over 25,000 life and non-life insurance policies, enhancing their presence in the Hyogo Prefecture. This acquisition aims to leverage Anshin Plaza’s expertise in non-life insurance and integrate it with FP Partner’s life insurance strengths, offering enhanced services and financial advice through their ‘Money Doctor’ consultation platform.

For further insights into JP:7388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.