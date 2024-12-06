FP Partner Expands with Strategic Acquisition in Japan

FP Partner, Inc. (JP:7388) has released an update.
FP Partner Inc. has announced a strategic acquisition agreement with Anshin Plaza Co. to transfer over 25,000 life and non-life insurance policies, enhancing their presence in the Hyogo Prefecture. This acquisition aims to leverage Anshin Plaza’s expertise in non-life insurance and integrate it with FP Partner’s life insurance strengths, offering enhanced services and financial advice through their ‘Money Doctor’ consultation platform.
