Four Corners Property acquires five Outback Steakhouse properties for $19.7M

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) is pleased to announce the acquisition of five Outback Steakhouse properties for $19.7M from the same Seller as that of the Bloomin’ Brands 19-property portfolio the company closed in August 2024. The properties are located in strong retail corridors across Texas, Florida , and Missouri and are corporate operated under long-term net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FCPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.