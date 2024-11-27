News & Insights

Four Corners Property acquires five Outback Steakhouse properties for $19.7M

November 27, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) is pleased to announce the acquisition of five Outback Steakhouse properties for $19.7M from the same Seller as that of the Bloomin’ Brands 19-property portfolio the company closed in August 2024. The properties are located in strong retail corridors across Texas, Florida , and Missouri and are corporate operated under long-term net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

