Four Barrick Gold staff detained in Mali, Reuters reports

November 26, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Four staff at Canada’s Barrick Gold (GOLD) have been detained in Mali as the military-led government seeks to raise more money from miners, Reuters’ David Lewis and Giulla Paravicini report, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The African country briefly arrested four senior local employees of Barrick in September, and one source told Reuters that the same employees had been arrested again.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

