Four Barrick Gold staff detained in Mali, Reuters reports

Four staff at Canada’s Barrick Gold (GOLD) have been detained in Mali as the military-led government seeks to raise more money from miners, Reuters’ David Lewis and Giulla Paravicini report, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The African country briefly arrested four senior local employees of Barrick in September, and one source told Reuters that the same employees had been arrested again.

