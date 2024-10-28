Fountain Asset Corp. Changes Shareholders’ Meeting Venue

Fountain Asset (TSE:FA) has released an update.

Fountain Asset Corp. has announced a change in the location for its upcoming special shareholders’ meeting, now set to take place at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario. This merchant bank, known for providing equity financing and strategic consulting services across diverse industries, urges shareholders to note the new venue.

