Founder Group secures multiple contracts worth $5.5M

Founder Group (FGL) announced the receipt of several Letters of Award for multiple large-scale solar projects, with a combined contract value of approximately $5.5M. Under the terms of these LOAs, Founder Energy will assume various responsibilities across the projects, including full EPCC services, the supply and installation of DC and AC electrical systems, Instrumentation & Control systems, and civil works. These responsibilities encompass projects within the Corporate Green Power Programme as well as a utility-scale solar project. This demonstrates the Company’s flexibility in addressing the diverse needs of large-scale solar initiatives.

