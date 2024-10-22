News & Insights

Fosun Tourism Adjusts Property Disposal Agreements

Fosun Tourism Group (HK:1992) has released an update.

Fosun Tourism Group announced adjustments to the disposal agreements for its properties, resulting in minor changes to the transaction amounts. The modifications stem from infrastructure improvements and recalculations of the property areas. Despite these changes, the company maintains that the original purchase price reflects fair market value.

