Fosun Pharma Gains Approval for New Drug

October 30, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary, Yaopharma Co., Ltd., has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its new chemical drug, Roxatidine Acetate Hydrochloride for Injection. This drug is designed for low-risk patients with upper gastrointestinal bleeding and represents a significant milestone in the company’s research and development efforts. This approval is likely to enhance Fosun Pharma’s market competitiveness and could positively influence investor sentiment.

