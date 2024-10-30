Fosun Pharma Gains Approval for New Drug

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary, Yaopharma Co., Ltd., has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its new chemical drug, Roxatidine Acetate Hydrochloride for Injection. This drug is designed for low-risk patients with upper gastrointestinal bleeding and represents a significant milestone in the company’s research and development efforts. This approval is likely to enhance Fosun Pharma’s market competitiveness and could positively influence investor sentiment.

For further insights into HK:2196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.