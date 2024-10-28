FOS Capital Expands in ANZ with RP Group Partnership

FOS Capital Ltd (AU:FOS) has released an update.

FOS Capital Limited has expanded its market presence in Australia and New Zealand by securing an exclusive distribution agreement with RP Group, a renowned German manufacturer of emergency and exit lighting products. This strategic move is expected to increase FOS’s total addressable market from $500 million to over $700 million in the region. The partnership aims to enhance FOS’s product offerings and underscores its commitment to growth and innovation in the lighting sector.

