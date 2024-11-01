News & Insights

Stocks

Forward Industries Extends Note and Cuts CEO Salary

November 01, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Forward Industries ( (FORD) ).

Forward Industries, Inc. extends the maturity date of a $600,000 promissory note with Forward China, highlighting strategic financial maneuvers to maintain liquidity. Concurrently, the company seeks to cut costs by reducing the base salary of Tom KraMer, CEO of its subsidiary, Kablooe, Inc., from $250,000 to $225,000, effective November 1, 2024.

See more data about FORD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.