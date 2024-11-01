Forward Industries Extends Note and Cuts CEO Salary

The latest announcement is out from Forward Industries ( (FORD) ).

Forward Industries, Inc. extends the maturity date of a $600,000 promissory note with Forward China, highlighting strategic financial maneuvers to maintain liquidity. Concurrently, the company seeks to cut costs by reducing the base salary of Tom KraMer, CEO of its subsidiary, Kablooe, Inc., from $250,000 to $225,000, effective November 1, 2024.

