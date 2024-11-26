Forum Energy Extends Uranium Find at Tatiggaq

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSE:FMC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Forum Energy Metals Corp. has announced promising results from its summer drill program at the Tatiggaq deposit in the Aberdeen Uranium Project, revealing increased uranium mineralization. The drilling has extended the mineralized zones to over 310 meters, with significant grades of uranium oxide found in several holes.
For further insights into TSE:FMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) “Moana” May Be Thanksgiving Box Office Savior
- ‘Cheaper Than You Think,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT:UMAC) Briefly Doubles With New Advisor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.