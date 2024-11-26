Forum Energy Extends Uranium Find at Tatiggaq

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSE:FMC) has released an update.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. has announced promising results from its summer drill program at the Tatiggaq deposit in the Aberdeen Uranium Project, revealing increased uranium mineralization. The drilling has extended the mineralized zones to over 310 meters, with significant grades of uranium oxide found in several holes.

