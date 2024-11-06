Fortuna Silver Mines Reports Record Q3 2024 Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Silver Mines reported record earnings for Q3 2024, driven by rising metal prices and effective cost management, resulting in $50.5 million in attributable earnings. The company also achieved a positive net cash position and increased its liquidity, further enhancing financial flexibility by resizing its credit facility.

For further insights into TSE:FVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.