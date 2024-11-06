News & Insights

Fortuna Silver Mines Reports Record Q3 2024 Earnings

November 06, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Silver Mines reported record earnings for Q3 2024, driven by rising metal prices and effective cost management, resulting in $50.5 million in attributable earnings. The company also achieved a positive net cash position and increased its liquidity, further enhancing financial flexibility by resizing its credit facility.

