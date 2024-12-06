News & Insights

‘Fortnite OG’ brings in 1M active players in first 20 minutes, Polygon says

December 06, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“Fortnite OG,” a new game mode for Epic’s “Fortnite” that restores the original version of the game from many years ago, garnered over 1M concurrent players for the regulator build mode within 20 minutes of its release on Friday morning, with Zero Build mode bringing in roughly 270,000 players, Polygon’s Ana Diaz reports. “Fortnite OG” this time isn’t a temporary mode, but will be permanently available to players, the author notes. Investors in Epic Games include Tencent (TCEHY), KKR (KKR), Disney (DIS), and Sony (SONY).

