Fortive raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.84-$3.87 from $3.80-$3.86

Consensus $3.81. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $6.24B-$6.26B from $6.25B-$6.3B, consensus $6.28B. Lico continued, “Our updated outlook for 2024 continues to forecast double-digit growth in both earnings and cash flow. We maintain a balanced perspective on our end markets, as stabilizing demand trends drive sequential improvement as we move through the remainder of the year. Looking forward to 2025, we are poised to accelerate our strategy and ensure consistent value creation as we progress toward the separation of Fortive (FTV) and the PT segment, creating two focused, independent public companies, both positioned to provide greater value to all of our stakeholders.”

