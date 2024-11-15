Fortinet expands global presence with new company-owned hub in Atlanta, GA

Fortinet (FTNT) announced the opening of a new building in Atlanta, Georgia, GA. As the newest Fortinet-owned facility to open this year, the company remains deeply committed to its global expansion strategy, aiming to drive innovation and strengthen collaboration for Fortinet’s customers, partners, employees, and other key stakeholders around the world. John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet: “With our new space in Atlanta set to become one of our global Innovation Hubs, we’ll be able to better serve our growing customer base in this region as we build on the partnerships created across industries in Georgia over the past 24 years. Through our global Innovation Hubs, Fortinet is committed to enhancing our infrastructure and innovation to continue to deliver unmatched experiences and solutions to customers worldwide. We’re excited to be part of this vibrant community, helping to contribute to Atlanta’s position as a hub for business and technology.”

