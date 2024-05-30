News & Insights

Fortescue Metals Grants Employee Incentives

May 30, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (AU:FMG) has released an update.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 318,235 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with the issue date set for May 28, 2024. These securities are unquoted and not intended for trading on the ASX. The move could be of interest to investors as it relates to the company’s internal employee incentives and overall strategic human resource management.

