Forte Minerals Acquires Promising Gold and Copper Prospects

October 23, 2024 — 03:03 pm EDT

Forte Minerals Corp. (TSE:CUAU) has released an update.

Forte Minerals Corp. has acquired the Miscanthus gold and copper prospects in Central Perú, taking a significant step with environmental drilling permits already in place. This acquisition, from Globetrotters Resource Group, includes 3,200 hectares of promising exploration potential for valuable mineral discoveries.

