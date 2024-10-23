Forte Minerals Acquires Promising Gold and Copper Prospects

Forte Minerals Corp. (TSE:CUAU) has released an update.

Forte Minerals Corp. has acquired the Miscanthus gold and copper prospects in Central Perú, taking a significant step with environmental drilling permits already in place. This acquisition, from Globetrotters Resource Group, includes 3,200 hectares of promising exploration potential for valuable mineral discoveries.

