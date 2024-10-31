News & Insights

Forrestania Launches Gold Drilling at Ada Ann Prospect

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has launched its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Ada Ann prospect within the Bonnie Vale Project, near Coolgardie, Western Australia. The drilling aims to explore the extent of high-grade gold mineralization, with past results showing promising gold concentrations. This initiative comes amid rising gold prices and significant investments in nearby mining operations, highlighting the area’s potential for lucrative gold discoveries.

