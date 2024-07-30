Forget Robotaxis. Invest In FLYING Taxis Instead With Archer Aviation Stock.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Is it better to invest in something that’s already on the front page of the news, or something with front-page potential? If you want to own a piece of a hidden gem, I invite you to consider Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). Then, before it flies into the skies, grab a few shares of Archer Aviation stock.

Archer Aviation develops electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, also known as flying cars or flying taxis. A few in-the-know people are enthused about eVTOL aircraft, but many more investors are busy chattering about on-the-ground autonomous vehicles, or robotaxis.

Since the media is already buzzing about robotaxis, you might prefer to invest in something that’s not front-page news yet. Air taxis could be a hypergrowth industry in the coming years, and one way to get involved is to own Archer Aviation stock.

Stellantis Adds to Its Archer Aviation Stock Stake

Archer Aviation certainly isn’t averse to working with government entities, such as the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority. However, today I’d like to highlight a couple of deals that Archer Aviation has with private businesses.

It’s definitely good news for Archer Aviation that Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) recently invested an additional $55 million into Archer. Stellantis is a Detroit-based automotive giant that owns the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and other vehicle brands.

Clearly, Stellantis isn’t too distracted by robotaxis to see the potential for flying taxis. The automaker already invested $110 million in Archer Aviation last year, and now $55 million will be added to that.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares knows that the future of transportation isn’t just about robotaxis. Tavares declared, “With this additional investment in Archer, we remain on course for a future where freedom of mobility extends beyond today’s roads.”

Archer Teams Up With Southwest Airlines

Meanwhile, Archer Aviation just signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. airline carrier Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). This is basically a gigantic stamp of approval for Archer from a famous airline.

Together, the two companies will develop operational plans for electric air taxi networks at selected California airports. Thus, you might see Archer Aviation’s flying taxis picking up departing Southwest passengers in a few years.

Also, you might witness people using Archer Aviation’s air taxis to get to the airport in order to catch a Southwest flight. Granted, there are regulatory hurdles to consider and none of this will happen tomorrow or next week.

But again, forward-looking investors think about the future instead of obsessing over the present. Robotaxis are a hot topic now, but what mode of transportation will dominate the headlines of the future? Before you know it, Archer Aviation’s flying taxis could be top-of-mind in the investing community.

Archer Aviation: Are You Prepared for Liftoff?

It’s fine if financial traders want to fixate on robotaxis. This just allows big-picture thinkers to grab some Archer Aviation shares while they’re still cheap.

After all, Stellantis and Southwest Airlines believe in Archer Aviation, so why shouldn’t you? If you’re in the market for a secret pick that won’t be a secret forever, buy Archer Aviation stock today.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Forget Robotaxis. Invest In FLYING Taxis Instead With Archer Aviation Stock. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.