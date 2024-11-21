Foresta Group Raises $1.1 Million for Key Projects

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.
Foresta Group Holdings Limited has successfully raised $1.1 million AUD through a placement of new shares, priced at a 25% premium to their last closing price. This capital injection, welcomed by both new and existing investors, will provide the company with essential working capital to support its flagship project in New Zealand. Investors will also receive options alongside their shares, indicating strong confidence in Foresta’s strategic direction and management.
