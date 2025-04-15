Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Innovative Ind Props

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $66.67, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. A 13.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $77.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Innovative Ind Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alexander Goldfarb |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $45.00|$55.00 | |Merrill Ross |Compass Point |Lowers |Sell | $50.00|$60.00 | |Alexander Goldfarb |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $55.00|$60.00 | |Merrill Ross |Compass Point |Lowers |Neutral | $60.00|$78.00 | |Alexander Goldfarb |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $60.00|$70.00 | |Scott Fortune |Roth MKM |Lowers |Buy | $130.00|$140.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Innovative Ind Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Innovative Ind Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Innovative Ind Props compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Innovative Ind Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Innovative Ind Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Innovative Ind Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Innovative Ind Props analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Innovative Ind Props: A Closer Look

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It conducts its business through a traditional umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT structure, in which properties are owned by Operating Partnership, directly or through subsidiaries. Its property portfolio is spread across the United States.

Innovative Ind Props: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Innovative Ind Props's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 50.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innovative Ind Props's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Innovative Ind Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Innovative Ind Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IIPR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Neutral Sell Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IIPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.