Ford (NYSE:F) Sets Up New Battery Deal with LG

Legacy automaker Ford (F) is not giving up on green, though it may be pulling back just a bit. In fact, it recently set up new battery deals with LG Energy Solution to provide batteries for Ford’s European operations. The move was modestly welcomed by investors, who gave Ford a fractional boost in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, we do know that there are two contracts between Ford and LG right now, and one of these will see LG batteries going into Blue Oval vans—a commercial van label—in Europe. LG will be supplying Ford with 109 GWh worth of batteries starting in 2026, noted a report from Ford Authority.

Further, the contract is expected to run over the course of four to six years. A previous deal between Ford and LG will allow Ford to supply battery packs for the Mustang Mach-E, and thereby make those vehicles eligible for federal clean energy tax credits. Further, with Ford setting up a deal with LG, it confirms that Mach-E battery production will be leaving Poland and coming back to Michigan.

The Bronco Stroppe Catches Attention

Meanwhile, Ford recently rolled out the Ford Bronco Stroppe Edition, which a report from Motor1 recently compared to the Baja versions of the past. Calling it “…another modern Ford Bronco with ties to its past,” the Stroppe edition offers a similar color scheme to those familiar with the vehicle’s history but will not offer much in the way of technical variety.

Named for Baja Bronco designer Bill Stroppe, who built his cars back in the 1960s and 1970s, the Stroppe’s changes are mostly cosmetic. However, the Stroppe will come universally with the Sasquatch package. That means a two-door V6 only, with HOSS suspension and 17-inch wheels, making it an off-road package on par with some of the greats.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 2% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.82 per share implies 17.45% upside potential.

