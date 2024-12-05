Forbidden Foods Ltd Sees 80% Sales Surge in November

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has reported a significant 80% increase in sales for November 2024, reaching $512,932, driven by strong ecommerce performance and a successful Black Friday campaign for its Blue Dinosaur products. The company attributes this growth to its recent business restructuring and strategic marketing efforts, alongside increased product presence in key retailers like Woolworths. Additionally, the company announced a management change, with Group CEO Alex Aleksic taking over US operations following the resignation of the North America CEO.

