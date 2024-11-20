News & Insights

Forbidden Foods Expands Market Reach with New Partnerships

November 20, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has expanded its reach by securing distribution for its new Oat Milk Goodness coffee protein product in 456 Woolworths stores across Australia, following a strong sales growth trend. The company also signed a sponsorship deal with the Melbourne Mavericks netball team to enhance visibility among health-conscious consumers. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen Forbidden Foods’ position in the better-for-you FMCG market.

