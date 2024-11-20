Forbidden Foods Expands Market Reach with New Partnerships

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Forbidden Foods Ltd has expanded its reach by securing distribution for its new Oat Milk Goodness coffee protein product in 456 Woolworths stores across Australia, following a strong sales growth trend. The company also signed a sponsorship deal with the Melbourne Mavericks netball team to enhance visibility among health-conscious consumers. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen Forbidden Foods’ position in the better-for-you FMCG market.
For further insights into AU:FFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.