Forbidden Foods Expands Market Reach with New Partnerships

Forbidden Foods Ltd has expanded its reach by securing distribution for its new Oat Milk Goodness coffee protein product in 456 Woolworths stores across Australia, following a strong sales growth trend. The company also signed a sponsorship deal with the Melbourne Mavericks netball team to enhance visibility among health-conscious consumers. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen Forbidden Foods’ position in the better-for-you FMCG market.

